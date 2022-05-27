Historic Salisbury Foundation honors seven with preservation awards

SALISBURY — The Historic Salisbury Foundation presented its preservation award ceremony Thursday at the historic Salisbury Depot for the first time in five years.

With 19 applications submitted, seven winners were awarded in categories highlighting preservation of neighborhoods and businesses, along with other rehabilitation projects.

Each winner received a plaque and a piece of the old trolley railing of Salisbury as a memento.

The following individuals were honored:

•Commercial Revitalization through historic preservation: Michael and Diane Young — Rehabilitated the building at 120 E. Innes St. that is now home of Hive & Co. Restored the building in 2017 with a $1.4 million investment after a 2015 fire left extensive smoke and water damage. Installed all new electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems with an addition of a sprinkler system.

• Long time preservation leaders: Susan Goodman Sides — Previously served as president of the Historic Salisbury Foundation twice, initiated the book on the Historic Salisbury Foundation called “Beyond the Hedges,” initiated the archive room to preserve the records of the foundation and inform the public of the historic homes in Salisbury starting with West Square, protected the Railroad Station, a proponent of the revolving fund and pushed to save the Napoleon Bonaparte McCanless House on South Main Street. She was nominated by Nancy Clement.

• Randy Goodman — Worked on Salisbury’s historic buildings for more than 40 years. Stabilized foundations, repaired masonries and performed woodworking. Rehabilitated buildings include Spanky’s and the Wrenn House.

• Neighborhood revitalization: Michael Cotilla — Leader of the Salisbury Code Enforcement division. Revitalized neighborhoods through enforcing the minimum housing ordinance. Rehabilitated 300 W. Thomas Street and 420 S. Jackson Street. He was nominated by Hannah Jacobson.

• Commercial revitalization through historic preservation: Downtown Properties, LLC for Bankett Station in Salisbury — Deconstructed the pink granite service station for rebuilding, constructed a new mixed use building and warehouse with office space on the bottom floor for healthcare management and five apartments on the second floor. Leased warehouse space for retail and restaurants. The service station will be rebuilt during the third phase of the project. Nominated by Alyssa Nelson.

• Private preservation: Russell and Meredith Hudson for 600 Park Avenue home in Salisbury. Nominated by Ken Weaver.

• Preservation craftsman and professionals: Nick Bishop — Vice chairman of the Spencer Historic Preservation Commission, founding member of the Spencer Partnership Inc., served as first president for the nonprofit organization in 2002. Ruled on 121 cases of the SHPC. Invested in downtown and residential buildings in Spencer with his most notable rehabilitation being the Stanback House at 403 Rowan Av. in Spencer.

• Preservation education and publication: Pete Prunkl — Wrote “Beyond the Hedges” about the Historic Salisbury Foundation, including pulling information from the foundation’s office, the Salisbury Post and other sources. He interviewed 50 people, cited 80 letters and unpublished documents, 22 books, 188 articles from the Salisbury Post, 49 articles from the foundation and 26 other periodicals.