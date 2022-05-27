High wind gusts lead city to cancel tonight’s ‘Sing 2’ showing

SALISBURY — The Parks and Recreation Department has canceled tonight’s Reels & Riffs moving showing of “Sing 2” due to high wind gusts making it unsafe to raise the large movie screen at Bell Tower Green.

The rest of the movie series on Fridays and the music series on Saturdays is:

Movie Series Lineup

June 10 – Jungle Cruise

June 24 – Encanto

July 8 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

July 22 – Cars

August 5 – Spiderman: No Way Home

Music Series Lineup

June 4 – Pops at the Post

June 18 – Ace Party Band *starts at 5 p.m.

July 2 – Cassette Rewind

July 16 – Aretha Franklin Tribute

July 30 – Edwin McCain Trio

August 13 – Brittney Spencer

August 27 – The Hamiltones

Residents and visitors can find updates and additional information at https://www.facebook.com/SalisburyParksandRecreation or call 704-216-PLAY. Weather updates will be posted on the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Facebook page.