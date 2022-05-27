High wind gusts lead city to cancel tonight’s ‘Sing 2’ showing
Published 5:19 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
SALISBURY — The Parks and Recreation Department has canceled tonight’s Reels & Riffs moving showing of “Sing 2” due to high wind gusts making it unsafe to raise the large movie screen at Bell Tower Green.
The rest of the movie series on Fridays and the music series on Saturdays is:
Movie Series Lineup
June 10 – Jungle Cruise
June 24 – Encanto
July 8 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
July 22 – Cars
August 5 – Spiderman: No Way Home
Music Series Lineup
June 4 – Pops at the Post
June 18 – Ace Party Band *starts at 5 p.m.
July 2 – Cassette Rewind
July 16 – Aretha Franklin Tribute
July 30 – Edwin McCain Trio
August 13 – Brittney Spencer
August 27 – The Hamiltones
Residents and visitors can find updates and additional information at https://www.facebook.com/SalisburyParksandRecreation or call 704-216-PLAY. Weather updates will be posted on the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Facebook page.