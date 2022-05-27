High school sports: CCC honors SHS seniors Webb, Cook

Webb and Cook

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury seniors Sutton Webb and Marcus Cook were named Central Carolina Conference Athletes of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.

Webb starred for the Hornets in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in addition to scoring 55 goals for the soccer team.

Cook broke school records as a football receiver and was indoor track state champ in the triple jump. He was outdoor state runner-up in the triple jump and sprinted on a relay team that placed in the 2A State Championships. He also contributed to the baseball team.

Salisbury AD Brian Hinson accepted the George Cushwa Excellence Award. The Hornets won nine conference championships.

South Davidson received the Charles England Sportsmanship Award.