College baseball: Honeycutt homers twice; Heels in semifinals

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Former Salisbury High star Vance Honeycutt walloped two homers and a double in North Carolina’s 10-0 victory against second-seeded Virginia Tech on Friday night.

Honeycutt hit a two-run homer to right-center in the first inning.

His second homer, a solo shot in the second, left the park at 106 mph and traveled 383 feet.

The homers were the 18th and 19th of the season for Honeycutt, who broke the program record for freshmen.

Brandon Schaeffer was the winning pitcher. Danney Serretti and Angel Zarate also homered for the Tar Heels.

Eighth-seeded UNC won its pool and will play Notre Dame at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a semifinal.

N.C. State will take on Pitt in a 10 vs. 11 matchup in the 5 p.m. semifinal.