Blotter: $3,500 custom pool cue reported stolen

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 27, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call on Tuesday that resulted in a total estimated loss of $4,800 in valuables.

The victim reported someone entered his house on the 1000 block of Ruger Street in Salisbury and stole two handguns, a Gloc and a Kimber Micro 9, worth an estimated $1,300.

The victim also told deputies that a $3,500 custom pool cue with his initials included had been removed from the home. The victim reported the  items were at his house when he left  early in the day but were gone when he returned home later that morning.

In Other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A Rockwell man reported the theft of a firearm on Tuesday evening from a residence in the 200 block of Farm Estates Drive. The total estimated loss was $800.

Another individual reported having a firearm stolen in Rockwell on Tuesday evening. The victim said that the gun had been taken from his vehicle while he was away from it. The total estimated loss was $550.

