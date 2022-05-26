Splash Pad to open for Memorial Day weekend

EAST SPENCER — The town has moved the official opening of the new splash pad at Royal Giants Park to Friday, May 27, instead of after Memorial Day, so families and children can take advantage of the water park area this holiday weekend.

The park and the splash pad are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. til 6 p.m. and from Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. til 7:30 p.m.

Town Administrator Michael Douglas said the town will have three employees staffing the splash pad area as well.

There is a nominal admission to the water park area of $1, which purchases a wrist band good for one full day. Douglas said the town will use different colored bands so guests will not be able to re-use them for multiple days.