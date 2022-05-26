Salisbury Police Department will host free summer crime scene camp

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Callen Batts, foreground, holds onto a camera during a crime scene set up during the Salisbury Police Department’s Crime Scene Camp. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

From the Salisbury Police Department

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department will hold the 2022 Free Summer Crime Scene Camp on June 22 and July 20 at the Old YMCA located at 220 North Fulton St. This one-day camp is for anyone between the age of 11 and 15 years old. The camp starts at 8 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. with lunch provided. The camp will provide a hands-on experience and allow participants to experience what is required of a crime scene officer.

If you would like to enroll your child then please contact Det. Basinger at jbasi@salisburync.gov. Please provide Basinger with the date you would like your child to attend. This is a first-come, first-serve camp due to each day is limited to 25 participants. These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.

