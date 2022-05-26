2022 Rowan County Early College All-County Scholars

Brooke Riggs

What are your parents’ names?

My mom’s name is Rose Marie Riggs.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall, where I plan to pursue bachelor of fine arts in studio art.

What is your career goal?

My goal is to become a concept artist for visual projects such as animations, graphic novels and other storytelling media. Art has the extraordinary ability to not only connect with individuals on a foundational level but also celebrate their unique, irreplaceable perspectives. Just the idea of working alongside the teams that breathe life into these one-of-a-kind experiences fills me with a lot of hope for the future!

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

While at RCEC, I was fortunate to serve as a member of the Yearbook staff, Cultural Awareness Council, and National Honor Society. I learned a great deal from each of these clubs and am incredibly grateful to have been involved in some of the events and activities that they hosted.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Aside from art, I enjoy a bit of reading, writing and voice acting. I’ve also started practicing meditation; it takes some time to get used to, but it can definitely help to recenter when life feels especially overwhelming.

What is your defining moment?

Discovering that my thoughts, feelings and behaviors can exist without being labeled as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ was a difficult pill to swallow. Although it is a lesson that I still struggle with, it has helped me view myself less critically and approach challenges with a healthier and more open mindset.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Do not be afraid to ask for help. High school is all about advocating for your needs, and doing so does not make you any less strong or capable. You can only go so far without proper support and encouragement from those around you.

Grace Dunn

What are your parents’ names?

My parents’ names are Bob and Lynn Dunn.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending Meredith College in the fall of 2022. I’m working to major in communication and get a teacher licensure in elementary education.

What is your career goal?

I’m currently working toward becoming a school superintendent or school administrator. It’s been my dream since sophomore year!

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I’m one of seven Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Student Ambassadors representing RCEC, and I’m the current RCEC Junior Civitan president. I’m also involved in the National Honor Society, the RCEC Yearbook Staff, and in RCCC’s Women Obtaining Wisdom.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I’ve been a Crosby Scholar and a Salisbury Youth Council member for quite sometime, so some of my free time was spent fulfilling requirements and participating in fun activities with them. I also love singing, spending time with friends and family, and making the most out of every day.

What is your defining moment?

I was at the Cannon Ballers Stadium in Kannapolis representing as student ambassador for Dr. Carol Spalding’s holiday social. I was standing by the elevator on the top floor to greet people as they came in, and I remember being overwhelmed, but in the most amazing way. It made me realize that this is what networking and building connections is all about. Attending events like that helped me understand the importance of keeping in touch with people as long as you can, because one connection can cause a whole chain of connections.

What is your secret to success in high school?

I’ve had the best support system throughout my time at RCEC! Jesus whispering in my ear words of encouragement when I’m in doubt; my parents who have supported me since day one; my friends, who have been stuck with my crazy self since we started RCEC; and the teachers I’ve had from K-12. Surrounding yourself with good people and blocking out the toxicity of the world has truly been the best thing I could’ve done for myself.