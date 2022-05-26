2022 North Rowan All-County Scholars

Hannah Freeman Wilkerson

What are your parents’ names?

Lamar and Jessica Wilkerson

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

Columbia International University, sports management

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

Conference and Co-County Player of the Year in basketball, Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy Ambassador.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I work with the media team at New Zion Baptist Church, partake in multiple workout sessions throughout the week.

What is your defining moment?

I think my defining moment in high school was when I finally found a way to manage my time with education and sports. This is my defining moment because once I mastered this quality, it ended up leading me into a successful career in school and in athletics in high school.

What is your secret to success in high school?

I believe my secret to success is always putting my faith in God, and also remaining persistent and humble in my life no matter what comes my way.

Kaylin Sturdivant Hill

What are your parents’ names?

Leah Bordeaux and Adrian Hill

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

UNCG, major: pre-medicine or biology

What is your career goal?

To become a pathologist

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have done cheerleading, tennis and softball.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I prefer to read alone in my room while eating snacks.

What is your defining moment?

I honestly don’t know what my defining moment is, as of now I don’t think I’ve had it yet. Maybe I’ll realize it when I walk the stage at graduation at the end of May or when I walk into college on my first day.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Surround yourself with friends who push you to stay on top of your grades and work, competing to see who gets better grades each semester can push you to try harder. It’s also helpful if they have the same classes as it’s easier to work together on assignments rather than alone.

Jasmin Lara Martinez

What are your parents’ names?

Juana and Jacinto

Where will you attend college what is your expected major?

After I earn my associates degree at Central Piedmont Community College I will be transferring my credits and attending UNC Chapel Hill. I intend to major in biology/ biological sciences.

What is your career goal?

My goal is to enter the medical field, I hope to eventually become a pediatrician.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Most of the time when I am out of school, I enjoy playing soccer and volleyball with my younger brother.

What is your defining moment?

I would say that my defining moment is when I truly realized that I had the support from those around me. This has helped me both academically and in my personal life, it has gotten me to where I am today.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Honestly, ask for help whenever you need it! Asking my peers and teachers whenever I did not understand certain material very well has helped me so much.

Jose Noel Ochoa Mejia

What are your parents’ names?

Marlen Mejia Castillo and Jose Ochoa Funez

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with an intended major in mechanical engineering.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I like to go to the gym.

What is your defining moment?

When I started going to RCCC I noticed that I was growing up.

What is your secret to success in high school?

I am very disciplined and apply myself to my work. I like to do my best in my classes.