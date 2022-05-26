No tax increase in Faith; board proposes zoning fee, trash collection hikes

FAITH — The Faith Board of Alderman met Wednesday evening for a discussion of the upcoming budget, including potential increases in zoning fees, funding for the town and a projected jump in local sales tax revenue.

However, the current tax for Faith individuals will not increase. The current rate of 41 cents per $100 in property valuation will remain as is.

According to town clerk and treasurer Karen Fink, local options sales tax revenue is estimated to increase by $11,000 in the next fiscal year. The current fiscal year, which ends in June, was expected to come in at $175,000 while an approximate increase for next fiscal year of $186,000 is budgeted.

In other budget proposals:

• Zoning fees will increase from $2,150 to $3,000 due to the increase in new home construction in town and additions to existing structures.

• The town expects to spend $2,500 for the annual street dance, which is scheduled for June 25 at 8 p.m. on North Main Street. This amount hasn’t changed from last year.

• Replacing the Christmas lights down North Main Street is estimated to cost an additional $2,650. That would be an estimated total of $4,000 and these funds would go to replacing and repairing holiday decorations.

• Trash collecting will increase to $5 a month from the $4 a month currently.

• The board discussed a potential increase in Granite Quarry Police funding to $157,648 depending on coverage available for the town limits. The town currently has a contract service fund of $136,000 going toward police coverage.