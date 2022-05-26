Kannapolis holding Memorial Day ceremony on Monday

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Memorial Day ceremony will be held in Veterans Park at noon on Monday. The ceremony will include remarks from guest speaker Major General Charles H. Swannack Jr. of the U.S. Army.

The event includes special patriotic music and a wreath laying ceremony.

Everyone is asked to bring lawn chairs and American flags to wave during the ceremony. For more information, contact Jimmy Wilson, ceremony organizing chairman for the American Legion at 704-794-3417.

Veterans Park is located at 119 N. Main Street.