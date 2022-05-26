Kannapolis holding Memorial Day ceremony on Monday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Kannapolis plans Memorial Day activities on Monday — submitted photo

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Memorial Day ceremony will be held in Veterans Park at noon on  Monday. The ceremony will include remarks from guest speaker Major General Charles H. Swannack Jr. of the U.S. Army.

The event includes special patriotic music and a wreath laying ceremony.

Everyone is asked to bring lawn chairs and American flags to wave during the ceremony. For more information, contact Jimmy Wilson, ceremony organizing chairman for the American Legion at 704-794-3417.

Veterans Park is located at 119 N. Main Street.

