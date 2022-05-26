Blotter: May 25

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Police responded to a report of child abuse on Tuesday after a mother left her 9-year-old son in the custody of an adult friend in the 1000 block of W. Fisher Street. The adult was discovered to have left the child at home while going to work and upon being located was discovered in possession of fake identification, leading to a charge of fraud-impersonation.

• Officers responded to a report of motor vehicle larceny after suspects broke into several cars at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The incidents occurred in the 100 block of Emerson Lane.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Jason Lee Ewing was arrested on Monday for violation of a domestic violence protective order. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of N. Main Street in Salisbury.