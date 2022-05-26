2022 West Rowan All-County Scholars

Regan Roakes

What are your parents’ names?

Rob and Suzanne Roakes

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

UNC Chapel Hill with a major in history

What is your career goal?

Undecided

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

Varsity softball and varsity volleyball

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Painting

What is your defining moment?

I personally think that my defining moment is my senior year of high school. This is because I have finally started discovering my goals and ambitions that will shape the rest of my life and future career.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is working hard and not giving up, but also allowing yourself to live in the moment and have fun.

Kelcie Love

What are your parents’ names?

Steve and Jill Love

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

Catawba College, health science

What is your career goal?

To become an ultrasound technician/prenatal sonographer.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have lettered four years in volleyball, and was a captain my junior and senior years.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I have played club volleyball for the past eight years. I’ve spent the last two years playing at Carolina Juniors Volleyball Club in Charlotte where I was able to travel to several states, including to Phoenix in April.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment was during my sophomore year volleyball season. It was one of the most fun times of my life, and solidified my plans to play college volleyball. I made so many new friends, learned a lot about succeeding and failing, and was taught how to handle adversity.

What is your secret to success in high school?

I would say my secret to success in high school is to take classes that challenge you and allow you to grow as both a student and person. Taking advantage of RCCC classes and similar opportunities really helped me become successful in my academic career.

Alyssa Alley

What are your parents’ names?

My mother’s name is April Alley.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending UNC at Wilmington for biology.

What is your career goal?

I would like to become a nurse practitioner in plastic surgery.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have been on the varsity cheer team for three years and was a captain for the 2021-2022 seasons.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Outside of school I work, volunteer, spend time with my friends and family and more.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment would be the transition from junior year to senior year, as I knew I would need to work extremely hard to reach my goals.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school would be to push yourself beyond what you think you are capable of. I use any time I have in the day to complete high quality school work and study. The confidence from successfully completing a school year with my goals accomplished allows me to make larger goals for the next school year.

Lacy Waggoner

What are your parents’ names?

Mark and Linn Waggoner

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

High Point University, pre-law

What is your career goal?

My career goal is to become a lawyer and then a judge.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

Four years in tennis, one year in swim, National Honor Society, Student Council, tennis captain for two years Serve U and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Play tennis, work at Ivan’s restaurant, hang out with friends, community service, go to the beach and shopping.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment is when I turned 18 and it hit me that my childhood is over and it is the start of adulthood.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Pay attention, study and have fun.