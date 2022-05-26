2022 South Rowan High School All-County Scholars

Jacob Cox

What are your parents’ names?

Adam and Casey Cox

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

North Carolina State University, mechanical engineering

What is your career goal?

To graduate from college debt free and own my own engineering firm to create more economic and efficient products.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

Four years of wrestling, including three state championships, four regional championships, three-time Rowan County Wrestler of the Year and three-time Conference Wrestler of the Year. One year playing golf.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Golfing, wrestling year round, hunting, fishing, traveling and volunteer work.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment is after my second stat wrestling title I battled adversity, depressing injuries and other obstacles to achieve this. Especially the loss of my grandfather.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Being the best version of myself I can be, comparing myself to my mentors and working to become better and using my failures to learn and motivate myself to never let that happen again.

Jacob Ritchie

What are your parents’ names?

Jason and Jennifer Ritchie

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

Appalachian State University, exercise science

What is your career goal?

I plan to become a physician’s assistant after undergraduate.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

Varsity football team captain in 2021, varsity basketball team captain from 2021-2022, varsity basketball, All SPC Men’s basketball, All Rowan County Men’s Basketball.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Concordia Lutheran Church youth group, youth choir, adult choir, baseball, football, basketball, fishing, spending time with my friends and family.

What is your defining moment?

My first time pitching a baseball after breaking my leg. I overcame adversity and proved to myself I can accomplish anything.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Continuing to push yourself even when facing obstacles, being the best version of yourself and not letting other people around you determine your life.

Richard Gould

What are your parents’ names?

Richard and Christine Gould

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

North Carolina State University, computer engineering

What is your career goal?

Work for a tech company out of college and get my master’s degree, get a job at a bigger company or startup and get promoted. I also want to work on my own project.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

Varsity basketball and four years of tennis

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Streaming, gaming, tennis and basketball. I work for my dad’s painting company.

What is your defining moment?

Making up for our double loss in the tennis conference tournament my junior year by making it to the second round of regionals senior year.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Turn in your work on time and take classes that you enjoy because school should be your experience.

Taylor Darby

What are your parents’ names?

Anthony and Katrina Darby

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

What is your career goal?

To become a pediatric nurse.

Have you lettered in any sports, and do you hold any leadership positions?

Lettered in swimming, secretary of National Honor Society, secretary of Student Council, captain of the swim team all four years.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Work, hike, travel and spend time with friends.

What is your defining moment?

First swim meet after my back surgery.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Working hard and managing my time well.