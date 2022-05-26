2022 Salisbury High School All-County Scholars

Ella Trainor

What are your parents’ names?

Joseph and Lisa Trainor

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I am currently choosing between Davidson College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and I plan on majoring in environmental studies.

What is your career goal?

My goal is to find a career revolving around environmental science, and at the moment my hope is to attend law school with a focus in policy and environmental law.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have played varsity volleyball and varsity softball, and am the co-president of Jr. Civitan Club and an officer of Key Club.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

This past summer I was a part of ALA Tar Heels girls state, and I have served as a delegate to the N.C. Episcopal Diocese convention as well as a church acolyte.

What is your defining moment?

A few years ago, I made a New Year’s resolution to be less focused on the opinions of others. Throughout high school, I have realized it is more important that I am content with myself instead of constantly worrying about judgement, and think I am a more sincere and happier person overall due to this mindset.

What is your secret to success in high school?

The best way I have found to have a successful time is simply to be kind. It may seem obvious, but putting in the effort to make meaningful connections with your peers and teachers makes school and other activities so much more enjoyable and fulfilling.

Ellison Frick

What are your parents’ names?

Tyler Frick and Lynn Frick

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I plan to attend college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in biology.

What is your career goal?

I do not have a specific career goal, but possibly want to pursue something in medicine.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I played women’s varsity tennis for all four years of high school and was co-team captain senior year.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Out of school I enjoy hanging out with friends, playing tennis, and going out to eat or watching movies. I also enjoy exploring new places and being active.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment was when being named a Junior Rotarian. This moment finally showed me that all of my hard work throughout the years had paid off. I was also able to use this moment to express important topics and my opinions to the people of my community.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is finding a balance between work and pleasure. I think it is important to study and complete all my schoolwork, but I always try to find time to relax as well so I never get too overwhelmed.

Emily Frick

What are your parents’ names?

Tyler Frick and Lynn Frick

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major? I am planning to attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and I am planning on majoring in biology.

What is your career goal?

I’m not 100% sure as to my future career. However, my career goals are to go into something in the medical field and use my abilities to help others.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have played varsity women’s tennis for four years. My senior year I was co-captain with the other seniors.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Outside of school I like to hang out with friends and family, travel, go shopping and play tennis.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment in high school was signing my commitment for UNC because it showed how hard work pays off.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is to always put forth your best effort even when you don’t want to.

Mallory Link

What are your parents’ names?

My parents are Mike and Susan Link.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I am attending N.C. State University this fall, and my current major is life sciences first year with a focus on genetics; however, I am planning on switching to environmental science.

What is your career goal?

My career goal is to become a conservation biologist or an environmental scientist, as I want to focus on how the environment affects various species and ecological habitats across the country. I hope to end up in the Pacific Northwest, working in the Department of the Interior in either Oregon or Washington.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have lettered in varsity softball and varsity volleyball, and I was Chief Junior Marshal, vice president of class in 11th grade, and I am currently the vice president of National Honor Society.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I occasionally volunteered at the Arc of N.C. during school breaks and I attended Tar Heels Girl State this past summer. I was also a part of the Student Advisory Committee with Dr. Watlington during the spring of my junior year

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment is allowing myself to become who I am today. This may sound vague, but I am truly happy with the person I am. There are definitely ways I can improve in all aspects of my life and as a person, but overall, I am proud of myself.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is finding people or hobbies in life that make you happy. I went through a phase during my sophomore year where I was taking a lot of hard classes along with sports, and I was losing motivation. I had an amazing friend group that was extremely supportive and just fun to be around. They gave me encouragement to keep working and helped me realize that it was necessary to take breaks.

Will Webb

What are your parents’ names?

Billy and Scotti Webb

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending Wofford College expecting to major in biology.

What is your career goal?

Undecided, exploring careers in the medical field and leaning towards orthodontics.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have lettered in three years of varsity soccer, one year of varsity football, one year of varsity swim, two years of varsity basketball, four years of varsity golf, and two years of varsity baseball. I am a member of The National Honors Society, a junior marshal, and a Junior Rotarian.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Outside of school, I played club soccer for both Charlotte Independence Soccer Club and Impact Fútbol Club. I have volunteered as a delivery driver with Meals on Wheels. During the summers, I worked at Wetmore Farms in Woodleaf.

What is your defining moment?

My finger roll during our basketball game with Trinity on Feb. 24.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is to always put 110% effort into each and every task. Whether it be sports, homework assignments or volunteering, I have found that maximum effort yields peak performance.

Grace Blackwell

What are your parents’ names?

My parents’ names are Chris and Kristine Blackwell.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will attend North Carolina State University in the fall as an undecided/exploratory studies major.

What is your career goal?

I am currently unsure of the career I want to pursue, however, my ultimate goal is to help others and create a positive impact in any way I can.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I played varsity volleyball in 11th and 12th grade as well as varsity softball in 10th grade. I am currently secretary of National Honor Society. I was secretary of Junior Civitan and Community Service Leader in 11th grade. I am also a member of Key Club, Crosby Scholars and a Junior Rotarian.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I enjoy singing, reading and spending time with my friends and family. I also occasionally volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Sacred Heart Catholic School.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment would be found within the months after my brother Spencer left for college. I grew up with three older brothers, but when Spencer left for school, I became the last child left in the house. I experienced a lot of sadness and loneliness demonstrating that my family holds a lot of significance to me. I eventually learned to be comfortable with my own company.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Surround yourself with like-minded people who know how to make you laugh. They’ll keep you motivated and driven while creating memories with you in the process.