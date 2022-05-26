2022 North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Jacob Saunders

What are your parents’ names?

My parents are John and Tonya Saunders.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will attend High Point University in the fall and I plan to double major in exercise science and business.

What is your career goal?

I intend to finish my undergraduate studies in exercise science, get a master’s degree in communication and business leadership, and finally attend either a doctors of physical therapy program or continue to medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have been a competitive gymnast for 14 years. During that time I have been state champion on multiple events, been given the Academic All-American award, competed at the regional level, and even competed in two of the US Gymnastics National Championships. While I have been a leader in my gym as team captain, I have also served as a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter at my high school.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Gymnastics takes up much of my time, however, I do enjoy being outside, reading, fixing things, and spending time with my friends and family.

What is your defining moment?

I don’t believe that I have had one singular moment that has defined me. I believe God has placed many events in my life that have allowed me to grow and mature. Many of these events came through my studies at North Hills and many came from being a gymnast, however all of them have given me the opportunity to become a stronger, wiser person and more grounded in my faith.

What is your secret to success in high school?

The secret for me was working hard and planning my time. With gymnastics in the picture, I had to be very organized and disciplined about how I did my school work. My enjoyment of learning also helped me succeed.