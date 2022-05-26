2022 Henderson All-County Scholar

Lamon’Te Lyerly

What are your parents’ names?

Eric and Kesha Lyerly

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

Shaw University, computer and information systems

What is your career goal?

I want a great-paying job that will make use of the academic work I have done in high school and will continue to do in college. I also want to be involved in something that relates to my own interests in the internet and technology.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

During my high school career I participated in wrestling and I have been the lead student ambassador throughout my upperclassmen years.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I am an avid gamer and for my senior year I have held down an internship at Sweet Meadow Cafe.

What is your defining moment?

When I was locked up, I had an epiphany and realized I need to be more selective of my friends and to associate myself with people that will help me grow and succeed. From that point on, I made more deliberate decisions to focus on my own academic needs which has paid off tremendously.

What is your secret to success in high school?

I stay positive and share optimism with my peers. I remain sociable and pleasant with other students and avoid conflict by prioritizing my classwork. Once people understand your positive intentions, it is much more difficult to be derailed by negativity. I have also found that it feels good to help other people and that karma tends to repay good deeds in the community.