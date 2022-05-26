2022 East Rowan High School All-County Scholars

Caroline Powell

What are your parents’ names?

Neal and Sandy Powell

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill and major in exercise and sports science.

What is your career goal?

I am planning on working with college athletic departments or possible a professional sports team on the business side.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have lettered in swimming and was captain of the swim team the past two years. I was section leader in the marching the past two years.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I love to read, travel and attend sporting events with my family.

What is your defining moment?

Getting accepted into Chapel Hill knowing that has been something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl and now a reality.

What is your secret to success in high school?

It is very important to have good relationships with your teachers.

Jace Cline

What are your parents’ names?

Douglas and Kendal Cline

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be going to UNC-Charlotte and majoring in engineering.

What is your career goal?

I plan to get my engineering degree and eventually open my own engineering company.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

President of National Honor Society and Vice-President of Key Club.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

We have family farm and I usually can be found there. It takes a great deal of work to run a farm.

What is your defining moment?

Being a junior marshal and remaining at the top of my class.

What is your secret to success in high school?

You need to start working hard your freshman year and continue that through your senior year.

Jaxon Trexler

What are your parents’ names?

David and Ashlinn Trexler

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending North Carolina State University and majoring in biomedical and textile engineering.

What is your career goal?

I want to explore the engineering field and find the job that I can apply my skills and knowledge to.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

Yes, I have lettered in swimming and baseball. The past two years I was All County and All Conference in swimming. I was an officer in FBLA and I am a leader on the varsity baseball team. I am a leader in Honors Chorus in the tenor section.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I like to hunt, fish, ride four wheelers, snow board, go on the lake and basically anything outdoors.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment was being accepted to my dream school at N.C. State, and being valedictorian of my class at the same time.

What is your secret to success in high school?

I think that working hard and completing assignments and tasks on time is the secret to my success in high school.

Luke Heglar

What are your parents’ names?

Allen and Wendi Heglar

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending North Carolina State University and I am majoring in applied mathematics.

What is your career goal?

My career goal after college is becoming a certified actuary.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have lettered in wrestling and track. I am a captain of the wrestling team. I was a two-time state qualifier for wrestling, three-time all-conference, two-time all-county and just won first place in the pole vault at the county track meet. I am currently ranked top five in the region for pole vault. I am involved in numerous clubs and I am a youth leader for my church.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I am very involved in my church’s youth group. I love being outdoors. I like snowboarding, wake boarding, hunting, fishing and anything that is hands-on outdoors.

What is your defining moment?

The first time that I qualified for the wrestling state championship.

What is your secret to success in high school?

I think the secret to success in high school is time management. You have to work hard to get everything done on time.