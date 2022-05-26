2022 Carson All-County Scholars

Addisyn Elizabeth Keen

What are your parents’ names?

My father’s name is Michael Keen and my mother’s name is Laura Keen.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending Appalachian State University and my expected major in biology, with a possible concentration in cellular biology.

What is your career goal?

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in biology or cellular biology I plan on attending graduate school. My goal is to pursue a career in biotechnology research.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Outside of school I participate in numerous activities, piano being my primary focus. For over 10 years I have taken piano lessons, participated in the North Carolina Music Teachers Association Piano Performance Festival, and received highest honors in the National Guild Competition. In addition to my commitment to piano, I also hold a barista position at Starbucks, volunteer at the Rowan Helping Ministries and participate in my school’s Key Club.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment was my experience at the 2021 session of N.C. Governor’s School. Governor’s School was an opportunity to interact with a diverse mix of students that allowed me to hear from numerous backgrounds, identities and viewpoints. The lessons learned and relationships formed at Governors’s School continue to have an impact on me to this day.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is finding a healthy balance between school and self care. From numerous experiences I have found that giving school priority over anything else does not work well for me, as I end up burning myself out and significantly impacting my mental health. Instead, finding a good balance of school and time to take care of myself has helped me feel my best and stay motivated on my school work.

Abby Grace Lee

What are your parents’ names?

Matthew and Brenda Lee

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending Liberty University and majoring in nursing.

What is your career goal?

I hope to become a pediatric nurse practitioner and provide medical assistance to impoverished or rural areas overseas.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I am a secretary for Interact Club.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I am a part of the orchestra after school for the spring musical.

What is your defining moment?

There has not been a particularly defining moment in my life. However, my teachers, friends and family have shaped me into the individual I am today.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My key to success in high school is to take advantage of dual enrollment classes to get ahead for college.

Carys McKenna Roberson

What are your parents’ names?

George and Jennifer Roberson

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall. I am planning to major in business administration.

What is your career goal?

I hope to become a small business owner with a focus on sustainability.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I am vice president of the JCHS Key Club and involved in the founding of the JCHS school-wide recycling program. I was a 2021 junior marshal. I’m also a member of the National Honor Society, JCHS Interact Club and Crosby Scholars.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

I have danced at Cabarrus Dance Academy for 15 years and am a member of the studio’s Ballet Company performing group. I work at the Spice and Tea Exchange of Kannapolis and for Vintage Concord at The Depot at Gibson Mill.

What is your defining moment?

Being admitted to N.C. State and being invited to join the University Honors and Scholars Program was a thrilling moment for me.

What is your secret to success in high school?

Organization, hard work and determination were key to my success in high school.

Brynn Louise Sokolowski

What are your parents’ names?

​​My parents are Doug and Brenda Sokolowski.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will attend college at UNC-Chapel Hill and major in nursing.

What is your career goal?

My career goal is to become a nurse practitioner.

Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have lettered in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. I was captain of the women’s cross country team and student body president.

What are some activities you do outside of school?

Outside of school, I am a member of National Honors Society, Crosby Scholars, Student Council, Orange and Blue Crew, and I also serve as a student advisor on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

What is your defining moment?

My defining moment is making the all-county cross country team my senior year, even when I thought it was an impossible goal.

What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is finding something that you love and sticking with it.