Salisbury announces summer movie and music series at Bell Tower Green

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Staff Report

Movies and music will be playing in Bell Tower Green throughout the summer.

SALISBURY — The Parks and Recreation Department will soon kick off Reels and Riffs, a movie and music series at Bell Tower Green that will provide entertainment throughout the summer.

Community members are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to the free shows sponsored by Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Visit Rowan County and Downtown Salisbury Inc.

The movie series begins at 9 p.m. on Fridays, while the music series begins at 7 p.m. on Saturdays. The park is located at 120 S. Church Street.

Movie Series Lineup

May 27 – Sing 2
June 10 – Jungle Cruise
June 24 – Encanto
July 8 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
July 22 – Cars
August 5 – Spiderman: No Way Home

Music Series Lineup

June 4 – Pops at the Post

June 18 – Ace Party Band *starts at 5 p.m.

July 2 – Cassette Rewind

July 16 – Aretha Franklin Tribute

July 30 – Edwin McCain Trio

August 13 – Brittney Spencer

August 27 – The Hamiltones

Residents and visitors can find updates and additional information at https://www.facebook.com/SalisburyParksandRecreation or call 704-216-PLAY. Weather updates will be posted on the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

