Junior College baseball: Caldwell Tech No. 1 seed for World Series

Published 4:59 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Post Sports

Steven Smith. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Staff report
Caldwell Tech (47-7) is the No. 1 seed for the Division III Junior College World Series in Greeneville, Tenn.
Games start in the 8-team, double-elimination event on May 28.
Caldwell plays St.Cloud Tech from Minnesota in the first round at 4:30 on the 28th.
Caldwell third baseman Cole Hales (Carson) was Region 10 Player of the Year, while Hayden Setzer (East Rowan) made All-Region 10 as a pitcher.
Also on the Caldwell team are CP Pyle (Carson), Jonathan Spry (North Rowan), Steven Smith (West Rowan), Scout Nichols (West Rowan), JT Fecteau (West Rowan) and Chase Drinkard (Carson).

