Blotter: May 24

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man was the victim of larceny in the 100 block of Heilig Avenue. The total estimated loss included $600 in property.

• A woman was the victim of larceny in the 1600 block of Standish Street. The total estimated loss was $1,237 and included an iPhone that was stolen from her vehicle.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A burglary occurred in the 900 block of Emerald Bay Drive in Salisbury. The incident reportedly took place between May 17 and May 18. Deputies were called to the scene on Sunday and report that the total estimated loss is $760, including an HP laptop that was stolen during the crime.

• Keyshon Tyron Sowell, 43, was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation. He was taken into custody on May 22 in the 6000 block of Foster Road in Woodleaf.