Tornado warning delays school closings around Rowan

Rowan County was placed under a tornado warning by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon as inclement weather brought a severe storm around the area.

Although the warning was primarily focused on the rural, southeastern portion of the county, schools and local businesses had to alter their plans on-the-fly to accommodate the threat of a tornado.

The Rowan-Salisbury School System issued a delayed closing for their students after the warning was issued. Schools were asked to impose shelter-in-place measures for the students until the warning was lifted.

The schools ended their delay shortly after 3 p.m. and buses were allowed to begin departing with students at that time.

This decision also caused schools that let out earlier to experience delayed pick-up times as well.