Man arrested for indecent liberties with minor

Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Brian Dlugosz

Fredy Reyes Alberto

SALISBURY — A local man was arrested on Monday for a criminal sex offense with a minor and taken into custody after an investigation by the Salisbury Police Department.

Fredy Reyes Alberto, 41, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl. The charge stems from incidents that reportedly involved inappropriate touching of the minor and occurred during several weeks between late April and early May of this year.

Alberto is an acquaintance of the victim’s family. The crime occurred in Salisbury.

Alberto received a $50,000 secured bond upon arrest but has since bonded out as he awaits a hearing for the crime.

