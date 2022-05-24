Area Sports Briefs: Justus inducted into HOF

From staff reports

Longtime East Rowan wrestling coach Barry Justus was inducted into the North Carolina chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in ceremonies held on Sunday in Chapel Hill.

Justus was elected as part of the Class of 2020, but inductions were delayed two years by COVID.

At the time of his election, Justus was credited with 391 career wins, five conference championships, three 20-win seasons and six Rowan County Tournament titles. Eight of his wrestlers wore state champion ribbons, another 12 were runners-up and 38 were state place-winners.

Justus has been known not only for wrestling wins, but for his commitment, character and integrity.

Justus’ coaching tree includes West Rowan coach Jonathan Brown and former North Rowan and Salisbury coach Tim Pittman.

“My legacy is all of my former wrestlers who are out there coaching,” Justus said when his election was announced. “I’m just very appreciative and humbled about what everybody is doing and that I had some influence in their love for the sport. I’ve got former wrestlers coaching everywhere, it seems. I go to a wrestling tournament and we’ll have an East Rowan reunion. That means a lot.”

Justus will be enshrined at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum in Stillwater, Okla.

Legend passes

Bobby Crouch, who led Boyden’s 21-0 1957 3A state-championship victory against Fayetteville with 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns, passed away on Monday in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Crouch went on to play football for The Citadel.

A story is upcoming.

Legion baseball

Rowan County was rained out on Monday.

Greensboro and Rowan will make the game up on July 2 as part of a doubleheader at Newman Park.

HS girls track

North Rowan’s Tai’lah Ward was the Sprints MVP for the Central Carolina Conference, while North Rowan thrower Brittany Ellis was the Field MVP.

North’s Aniya Brown, Bailee Goodlett, Bloom Goodlett and Azarea Miller made all-conference.

•••

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb, Dashia Canada, Kimora Chawlk, Kendall Henderson and Allanah McArthur made All-CCC.

HS boys track

Salisbury’s Marcus Cook was the Field MVP for the Central Carolina Conference, while Salisbury’s Todd Parker was voted CCC Coach of the Year.

Salisbury’s Deuce Walker, Jaylyn Smith, Jamal Rule, Mike Geter, Damien Brandon. Robert Moulton, Sean Young, Jayden Gibson and Andrew Huffman made All-CCC.

North Rowan’s Pharrell Hailey, Quintin Wilson, Jerome Blakeney, Kemon O’Kelly, Xavier Suber amd Amari McArthur made the All-CCC team.

South Davidson’s William Lyons, a Catawba signee, was Distance MVP for the CCC.

HS boys tennis

Salisbury’s Will Koontz is the Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year.

Salisbury’s Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight made All-CCC.

Salisbury’s Milt Griffith was runner-up for CCC Coach of the Year behind West Davidson’s Thompson Skeen.

HS girls soccer

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb, Hannah Schmeltzer, Kyna Zaldivar, Sage Huffman, Izzy Banish, Sydney Hlavacek, Stella Koontz and Madelyne Lawrence made the All-CCC team.

Schmeltzer was named CCC Defensive Player of the Year. Webb was runner-up for CCC Offensive Player of the Year. West Davidson’s Allie Brown is the CCC Offensive Player of the Year. West Davidson’s Chris Brown is the CCC Coach of the Year.

HS baseball

Salisbury’s Hank Webb, Aiden Mowery, Kaleb Burleyson and Cole Price were named to the All-Central Carolina Conference team, along with North Rowan’s Malakie Harris and Joseph Hartman.

West Davidson’s Clay Hunt is the CCC Player of the Year. East Davidson’s Badin Gusa is the CCC Pitcher of the Year.

East Davidson’s Keaton Hawks, former Catawba player, was named CCC Coach of the Year.

HS softball

Salisbury’s Katie Peeler, Ashley Yang and Caroline Cozart made the All-Central Carolina Conference team.

South Davidson’s Abbey Duckett and West Davidson’s Kelsey Buie were named co-players of the Year.

South Davidson’s Carmen Duffey is the CCC Pitcher of the Year. South Davidson’s Ryan Oakes is the CCC Coach of the Year.

HS boys golf

Salisbury’s Will Webb, Warren Fesperman, Nick Antosek and Bo Brincefield made the All-Central Carolina Conference team.

West Davidson’s Calvin Hawkins was CCC Player of the Year. Webb was runner-up.

West Davidson’s David Klinkoski was named CCC Coach of the Year.

College baseball

Bryson Bebber (South Rowan) has committed to St. Andrews University in Laurinburg to continue his baseball and academic career.

As a member of the Surry Community College baseball team, the first baseman recently was named to the NJCAA Region 10 all-defensive team for the second consecutive year.

Local golf

Michael Childress of Salisbury shot 70-72-70 to finish 4-under and tied for fourth in the 7th Carolian Amateur Championship at Keith Hills in Buies Creek.

•••

Mike Masingo aced the par-3 6th hole at the Warrior Golf Club.

Masingo used a pitching wedge on the 119-yard hole,

Witnessing the shot were Donnie Belk, Eddie Isenhour and Luke McKenzie.

•••

Sunday afternoon was full of spectacular weather for the McCanless Couples.

The first-place team was Calvin Smith, Heather DePalma-Spivey, Clarence Hobart and Ralph & Pam Carver.

P-daber, Richard Long and Bev & Ty Cobb finished second.

DePalma-Spivey had closest to the pin.

Nancy Demeny had longest putt.

•••

The Rowan Masters at Warrior is set for June 24-26. Qualifying rounds — 18 holes of stroke play — will be played on June 18 and 19.

The best 31 scores will advance to join defending champion Nick Lyerly for match play.