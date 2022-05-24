American Legion baseball: Rowan County opening day roster, schedule

Published 1:00 am Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Post Sports

South's Jackson Deal 1.

 

Rowan County roster

South Rowan — Jackson Deal (Methodist University)

North Rowan — Trey Johnson, Joseph Hartman, Malakie Harris

West Rowan — Luke Graham, Zach McNeely, Nate Greene, Jake Blevins, Drew Burton, Casey Gouge, Matt Connolly, Elijah Palmer, Alex Hagler, Zander Burton

Carson — Cameron Burleyson, Casey Crawford

North Iredell — Cole Johnson

Salisbury — Hank Webb

Gray Stone — Maverick Walters, Gavin Byrd

East Rowan — Blake Hill, Aiden Schenck, McCall Henderson

 

 

Rowan schedule

Rowan 12, Eastern Randolph 3 (1-0)

Rowan 3, Eastern Randolph 2 (2-0)

 

May 23 Greensboro, ppd. to July 2

May 26 Kannapolis, 7 p.m., non-league

May 27 at Kannapolis, 7 p.m, non-league

May 28 Randolph, 7 p.m.

May 29 Hickory, 7 p.m.

May 30 Cherryville, 7 p.m.

June 1 at Mocksville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 3 at Randolph, 7 p.m.

June 4 Randolph, 7 p.m.

June 5 Mocksville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 7 Davidson, 7 p.m.

June 8 at Mooresville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 10 at Cherryville, 6:30 p.m.

June 11 Kinston (at Shelby), 2 p.m.

June 11 Cleveland County (at Shelby), 7 p.m.

June 12 TBD (at Shelby), TBA

June 12 TBD, 4 p.m.

June 14 Mooresville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 15 Caldwell, 7 p.m.

June 17 Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

June 18 at Stanly (Pfeiffer), 7 p.m.

June 19 Concord, 7 p.m.

June 20 at Randolph, 7 p.m.

June 21 at Davidson, 7 p.m.

June 22 at Mocksville, 7 p.m.

June 23 at Concord, 7 p.m.

June 24 Morgantown, WV, 7 p.m.

June 25 Davidson, 7 p.m., non-league

June 25, St. Mary’s, Md., 7 p.m.

June 26 Cleveland County, 1:30 p.m.

June 28 Mocksville, 7 p.m.

June 29 at Mooresville, 7 p.m.

June 30 Mooresville, 7 p.m.

July 2 Greensboro, DH, 5 p.m.

July 3 at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

July 5 Stanly, 7 p.m.

July 8 Playoffs

