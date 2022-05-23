Blotter: May 22

In weekend crime reports from the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office:

• Marvin Lee Kirk II, 50, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday. Kirk unlawfully possessed a 9 mm Taurus Millennium G2 firearm. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

• Sara Ann Holdren, 33, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Friday. She was found with tin foil and a plastic baggie, both packaging methamphetamines. Holdren received a $1,500 secured bond.

• Hailey Nicole Purvis, 28, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and simple assault on Friday. Purvis allegedly held the female victim by her leg while holding a knife, stating she would “slit her throat.” Purvis received a $5,000 secured bond.

• Nathan James Rose, 33, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, methamphetamines, on Friday. He received a $1,000 secured bond.

• Julie Ann Lewis, 23, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, violating a probation order and misdemeanor resisting a public officer on Friday. Kannapolis Police Department performed a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle where she occupied inside. Lewis attempted to give officers a fake name, Heather Marie Ross, before she was taken into custody for possessing methamphetamines and violating a probation order. She received a $3,000 secured bond for the misdemeanor and a $10,000 secured bond for the felonies.

• Katie Alexandra Kerr, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse on Friday. She had passed out on the wheel of her unlocked vehicle with her two children inside, both under the age of 16. Kerr admitted to taking illegal narcotics and possessed methamphetamines and fentanyl. She received a $5,000 secured bond.

• Jameil Dywayane Davis, 37, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday. Davis allegedly assaulted the male victim by throwing a stone flower pot as he was exiting his vehicle after a witness report. When Salisbury Police officers arrived, Davis threatened one of the officers, saying he would “head butt him and bite his nose off.” He received a $7,500 bond for the threat and a $2,500 bond for the assault.