Swanson Graduation

Mr. and Mrs. Barry Swanson are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter Brittany Michelle Swanson from Lighthouse Christian Academy on May 26, 2022.

Brittany will earn a college pre-diploma. She has earned a character award known as the ACE, which means Accelerated Christian Education Thoroughbred. She is involved in all activities at First Baptist Church of Gold Hill including crafting and sending out cards to shut-ins at church.

After graduation, Brittany would like to go to college to become a nurse.