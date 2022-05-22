Lippard Graduation

Steve and Stacy Lippard of Salisbury are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Natalie Lippard from West Rowan High School where she graduated with honors in the National Honor Society and won the Wallace and Graham Scholarship. Natalie was granted this scholarship due to working through adversity as she held three jobs throughout high school while continually making excellent grades.

Natalie graduated from West Rowan High School early in December. In January 2022 she began attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, majoring in Marketing and Communications.

Natalie Lippard is the youngest of three siblings. She has a middle brother, Parker Lippard, who is a sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington that attends college with her and is majoring in Exercise Science. She also has an older brother, Chandler Lippard.