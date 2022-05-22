Jensen named Historic Salisbury Foundation’s oversight chair for OctoberTour

SALISBURY — Historic Salisbury Foundation has named Jacquelyn Jensen the oversight chair for the 47th annual OctoberTour of homes, which is set for Oct. 7-9.

Jensen serves on the HSF Board of Trustees and currently serves as a commission member on the Historic Preservation Commission for the town of Spencer. Jensen has extensive knowledge of OctoberTour, not only from being on the planning committee in the past, but she also had her house on tour.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Jacque on our OctoberTour team. She brings enthusiasm, a passion for preservation, and an inclusive mindset. We are so grateful she was willing to be this year’s Oversight Chair position,” says HSF Events and Marketing Coordinator Kayla Harris-Haag said in a news release.

Jensen is a resident of Spencer, with her husband, Chace. Together, they have worked since 2013 to restore an arts and crafts style bungalow built circa 1925. Their home, the Snider-Floyd house, was featured on October Tour in 2018, and again in 2020 on HSF’s first virtual October Tour.

“Owning and restoring a historic home has always been a dream of mine,” Jensen said. “I have volunteered as a docent at HSF’s October Tour for many years. Having my own home on the tour has been something that I hoped I could experience. I feel incredibly proud that our home as well as the town of Spencer were featured in 2018. It is an honor to be a part of the overall planning committee for OctoberTour. I am greatly looking forward to this monumental year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Foundation and the 200th celebration of the Hall House.”

Preserving, protecting and revitalizing the historic fabric of Salisbury and Rowan County has been the Historic Salisbury Foundation’s mission since its establishment in 1972. HSF will be hosting more upcoming events to aid in its mission, such as History on Tap, which returns on the fourth Thursday during June, July and August. Register here –https://historicsalisbury.org/events/history-on-tap/.

If you would like to aid in HSF’s mission of preserving, protecting and revitalizing your community by becoming an event sponsor, you can do so on the HSF website: https://historicsalisbury.kindful.com/.