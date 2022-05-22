City of Salisbury 2022 Memorial Day operational schedule

SALISBURY – The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 30:

• City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Monday, May 30.

• Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services on Monday, May 30.

• The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Monday, May 30. The department will not offer limb collection on Monday, May 30. Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, May 31.

• Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 30. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339.

• The Salisbury Community Park will operate from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

• The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.