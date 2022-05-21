Local golf: Rowan Masters set for June 24-26 at Warrior

Published 12:33 am Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Post Sports

Nick Lyerly uses an iron on the edge of the fairway in the Rowan Masters Golf tournament. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

19th Annual

Rowan Masters

Warrior Golf Club

June 24, 25 & 26

Qualifying June 18th & 19th

 

Format

18 hole stroke play qualifying round with low 31 scores and defending champion (Nick Lyerly) advancing to match play.

Eligibility

Open to all amateurs.

Must have amateur status.

Entry Fee

$75 non-members

$40 members

Entry includes green fee, cart and range balls for qualifying round. Fees for tournament rounds will be Member fee for members and $25 for non-members. There will also be a practice round available to non-members for $40 the week before qualifying and the week prior to the tournament.

Prizes

Champion: Trophy-$250 gift certificate

Runner-up: Plaque-$150 gift certificate

3rd place:  -$75 gift certificate

