Local golf: Rowan Masters set for June 24-26 at Warrior
Published 12:33 am Saturday, May 21, 2022
19th Annual
Rowan Masters
Warrior Golf Club
June 24, 25 & 26
Qualifying June 18th & 19th
Format
18 hole stroke play qualifying round with low 31 scores and defending champion (Nick Lyerly) advancing to match play.
Eligibility
Open to all amateurs.
Must have amateur status.
Entry Fee
$75 non-members
$40 members
Entry includes green fee, cart and range balls for qualifying round. Fees for tournament rounds will be Member fee for members and $25 for non-members. There will also be a practice round available to non-members for $40 the week before qualifying and the week prior to the tournament.
Prizes
Champion: Trophy-$250 gift certificate
Runner-up: Plaque-$150 gift certificate
3rd place: -$75 gift certificate
