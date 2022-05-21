Lions Club honors Tracey Smith with Person the Year award

SALISBURY – The Salisbury Lions Club celebrated its 79th annual award ceremony on May 11.

The civic group awarded Tracey Smith with its Person the Year award. Smith was recognized as chair of the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation and co-chair of the fundraising committee for the Wallace Cancer Institute. She has also contributed to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House and helped bring 3D mammography to Salisbury. She volunteers with Rowan Helping Ministries and Meals on Wheels and is a leader in local schools and her church. She was presented with the award by Rowan County Board of Commissioners chair Greg Edds.

Mike Edwards was named Lion of the Year. He was recognized for his leadership in the club and district. He has served as club president, zone chairman and will be second vice district governor for the coming year. He has been active in pediatric eye screenings and volunteers for the VIP fishing tournament in the Outer Banks. Edwards was presented with the award with the previous winner Bob Loeblein

