Larry Macon joins winner’s circle at East Coast Championships for aerobatic piloting

Local aerobatic pilot Larry Macon continued his winning ways at the East Coast Championship Aerobatic Contest in Rome, Georgia on May 14.

Macon competed in three segments and placed in each one. An unknown flight plan is assigned to each pilot the night before, so they don’t get a chance to practice. The flight is a series of 10-15 aerobatic maneuvers. Macon captured first place in this segment.

The known segment is issued at the beginning of each year by the International Aerobatic Club so that all pilots can practice it before the contest.

Macon said, “I messed up one maneuver that hurt my score and caused a third place in this portion of the event.”

The free segment is designed by each pilot but must meet specific standards. Macon placed third in that event as well.