Darrell Blackwelder column: False dandelions are blooming profusely

This is one of the best springs in years for blooming trees and shrubs. Azaleas, dogwoods, rhododendron and other flowering shrubs blooms have been spectacular; and, so have the weeds. Carolina false dandelion is an interesting weed that is now blooming profusely. This unusual type of dandelion has literally taken over many roadsides, fields and in some instances, entire lawns. This type of dandelion is very different from our common dandelion. It’s a rather unique weed that grows either as an annual or a biennial, depending on the site and growing conditions. Our common dandelion is a perennial weed, appearing every spring whereas the false dandelion is a biennial plant, blooming only in its second and final year of life. False dandelion has hairy, deep lobed rosette-like leaves with a long taproot. It also has showy, profuse yellow flowers on a tall green stalk. Above average rainfall and temperatures this season provided the perfect opportunity for a great percentage of its seed germination.

In fescue lawns, it is best to control this biennial broadleaf weed in the spring or fall with post-emergence broadleaf weed killers. However, some homeowners have expressed a desire to keep them because of their beautiful flowers. More detailed information can be found at https://www.turffiles.ncsu.edu/weeds-in-turf/carolina-false-dandelion/

Darrell Blackwelder is retired horticulture agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.