Candlelight Orchestra bringing ‘The Greatest Showman’ tribute to Salisbury

SALISBURY — Candlelight Orchestra is coming to Salisbury’s historic Meroney Theater for a one night concert of the musical “The Greatest Showman.”

The inspirational music is played in a relaxed but awe inspiring atmosphere bathed by the flicker of over 2,000 candlelights.

After traveling around the world — to cities like Edinburgh, London, Kotor, Montenegro and Vancouver, BC—the experience of Candlelight Orchestra has made its way to Salisbury.

For the safety of the audience, all of the ambiance is provided through flameless candles.

The concert is Saturday, June 4 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Doors open 45 minutes before each performance.

Where: The Third Floor of The Meroney Theater 213 S Main Street Salisbury, NC 28144

Tickets: $45, $55, $65 for all adults. Tickets are available at www.candlelightorchestra. com.