Bethel Lutheran creates Carroll Robinson Scholarship fund

SALISBURY — Bethel Lutheran Church has created the Carroll Robinson Scholarship fund through the Lutheran Theological Seminary and Lenoir Rhyne University. This was accepted by the seminary and Lenoir Rhyne University by the Rev. Dr. Mary Hinkle-Shore, who is dean and rector of Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary at Lenoir Rhyne University.

Robinson graduated from Southern Seminary in 1962 and has faithfully served the Lord and the church in North Carolina. During those 60 years, Carroll served Salem, Lebanon and Bethel congregations in Salisbury. He also served Holy Trinity, Reidsville; Ascension, Wilson; and St. Paul and Our Savior, Dallas.

Robinson is certified to preach and conduct the Episcopal worship services and is currently supplying in area churches.

The donation of a Bethel member allowed the church to honor him.

At 14 years, Robinson is the second-longest pastorate in Bethel’s history.

This scholarship will provide needed financial assistance for students attending Southern Seminary. This will be a perpetual scholarship that continues for years.

“Bethel is proud to honor Rev. Carroll Robinson with this scholarship in anticipation that the recipients will follow God’s call as faithfully as Pastor Robinson,” the church said in a news release.