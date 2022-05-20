Rockwell police seek public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

ROCKWELL — Police are hoping the public can help solve an armed robbery at the Quality Mart on Highway 52 in town on April 30, saying they are out of leads.

Images from the store’s security cameras show a heavy, dark-skinned male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with the hood pulled over his head, over a blue Nike shirt and black pants.

Rockwell Police say the man showed a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery and got away with an unspecified amount of cash. Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to call the Rockwell Police Department at 704-279-3420 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.