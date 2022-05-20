New Sarum brews four different styles of Cheerwine beer for festival

SALISBURY — Cheerwine beer is coming back.

During the 2022 Cheerwine Festival held in downtown Salisbury from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, New Sarum Brewing will once again offer its coveted Cheerwine-flavored brews.

The North Lee Street brewery’s Cheerwine lager has been a major hit at festivals in the past. When last year’s Cheerwine Festival was canceled, New Sarum held a release party to introduce three new styles of Cheerwine beer, including a hazy IPA, sour and stout.

Starting at noon, all three styles will be on tap in New Sarum’s taproom at 109 N. Lee St. and at the two beer gardens located on Main and Fisher Streets. The brewery will be selling single cans of its Cheerwine lager in its taproom and the two beer gardens. New Sarum will also offer a very limited amount of to-go “crowlers” of the hazy IPA, sour and stout Cheerwine beers from the brewery’s to-go area, which will be at its roll-up bay door. Six packs of the lager will be available at the roll-up bay door as well.

Patrons are limited to buying two six packs per person. A portion of the proceeds from the Cheerwine lager six packs will be donated to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

For those who are more into seltzers than suds, New Sarum will unveil Booze Traveler. The seltzer’s name is inspired by what was scheduled to be one of the festival’s headlining musical acts. Its flavor profile pays homage to the blue Hawaiian drink.

To stay up to date on Cheerwine beer, follow New Sarum’s Facebook page.

According to a press release, Cabarrus Brewing Company will also be serving a Cheerwine-infused brew during the festival. A number of other local breweries are slated to be at the beer garden as well.