Hotwire brings Wi-Fi to Bell Tower Green, will provide free internet during Cheerwine Festival

SALISBURY — Bell Tower Green is now online.

Hotwire Communications has launched a free public Wi-Fi system in the downtown park, allowing residents to access the internet from their phones or laptops while spending time at Bell Tower Green.

Hotwire entered into a public-private partnership with the city of Salisbury in 2018 to manage the former Fibrant network. In a news release, the company says it has been involved in the Bell Tower Green project since its inception, watching it grow and now thrive as one of the most beautiful assets in the community.

“Since coming into Salisbury, we’ve worked really hard to not only become one of the strongest services providers, but a community partner,” said Katelin Rice, Community Development Manager for Hotwire. “We felt like partnering with Bell Tower Green and the city of Salisbury to provide this service would be a great way to give back.”

Hotwire has provided a dedicated 10G fiber connection to the park, providing high-speed connection for all users.

The Bell Tower Green network will be password protected, allowing for optimum security for end users.

The network name/SSID: “BellTowerGreen”

Password: BellTower2021

That information will be posted on signage throughout the park.

Just in time for the Cheerwine Festival on Saturday, Hotwire Communications will also offer free public Wi-Fi throughout Downtown Salisbury during the festival. Festival attendees can connect anywhere within the main blocks of the festival. This will be an open network for attendees, with no password required. The festival network is called: “Salisbury Cheerwine Fest.”

Hotwire is the sponsor of the festival’s main stage, where the Spin Doctors and other bands are scheduled to perform on Saturday night.