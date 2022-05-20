High school track results: 2A and 3A State championships

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Rowan County track and field qualifiers competed in the heat on Saturday as the 2A and 3A State Championships were held at North Carolina A&T.

Salisbury seniors Marcus Cook and Sutton Webb had second-place finishes.

Cook, who won the triple jump indoors this year, came close to another state title. He jumped 44 feet, 3/4 inches for runner-up honors.

Cook ran with Andrew Huffman, Mike Geter and Jamal Rule on a 4×400 team that placed fifth in 3:32.61.

Salisbury’s Jayden Gibson was 11th in the 100, while Jaylyn Smith was 11th in the 200.

•••

Webb, who competed in the soccer playoffs on Thursday night in Mount Holly had a quick turnaround, but placed second in the 800 meter run in 2:19.38.

Webb also helped Salisbury’s girls take third in the 4×400 in 4:13.90. She teamed with Millie Wymbs, Dashia Canada and Kendall Henderson.

Wymbs was 10th in the 1600 in 6:05.

3A

South Rowan’s Macy Miller cleared 5 feet, 2 inches for third place in the girls high jump.

South’s Marcus Holloman tied for seventh in the boys high jump with an effort of 6 feet.

South’s Eli Julian got points in the 1600 and 3200. He was sixth in the 3200 in 9:51 and seventh in the 1600 in 4:28.04.

•••

East Rowan’s Luke Heglar was fourth in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12 feet, 6 inches.

Cole Eagle was 14th in the long jump, with a leap of 18 feet, 10 inches.

For East’s girls. Peyton Whicker was 11th in the 300 hurdles in 49.97 seconds.

West’s Katie Roberts was 14th in the 3200 in 13:17.