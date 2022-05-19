Livingstone College is sending three young women with full scholarships to attend the National Conference for College Women and Student Leaders from May 24- 26.

Livingstone is a member of the American Association of University Women and the three student-leaders are Raven McKoy, a junior sociology major from Charlotte; Nia McDougald, a junior social work major from Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Eve Beyan, a freshman social work major from Monrovia, Liberia.

They will join other college women around the country to delve in the conference’s mission of helping young women develop skills and confidence needed to pursue goals, and drive positive change in the world.

The event is virtual and the keynote speaker is Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winning creator of “The 1619 Project” and a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine.

Hannah-Jones’s groundbreaking work reframed American history by putting the consequences of slavery at the center of America’s national narrative. In addition, a special half-day session on design thinking featuring Symone Barkley, owner of Scientist Symone Services, LLC, and Ela Ben-Ur, founder of Innovator’s Compass, will expose attendees to the art of innovation, a crucial skill needed in today’s workplace. Student-leaders will learn new techniques for problem-solving, consensus-building, and people-focused strategies that spell success.

SECU Foundation gives $10,000 scholarship to East student

GRANITE QUARRY — State Employees’ Credit Union members, via the SECU Foundation, funded a $10,000 four-year college scholarship for East Rowan High School senior Thomas Ferguson.

The scholarship was awarded for study at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Funded by Credit Union members, the $10,000 People Helping People Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character and integrity, as well as scholastic achievement.

“We are so proud that the Foundation has been able to offer the high school scholarship program to hundreds of students each year,” SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell said in a news release. “This longstanding program is an excellent example of SECU Foundation’s strong advocacy for education and desire to give students the confidence and financial capability to achieve their dream of going to college. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our sincere congratulations and best wishes.”

The SECU Foundation People Helping People program has provided over $70 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors since funding began in 2005.

Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers

The following students were recognized as First Class Adventurers in May for demonstrating the interpersonal skill of problem solving.

Kindergarten: Azevyon Tucker Miller, Kayden Starr, Skylar Brown, Reggie Redmon.

First Grade: Wyatt Jarrett, Matthew Carter, Lester DelCid Matias.

Second Grade: Caylorie Graham, Azaleah Williams, Jamel Freeman, Daevon Donaldson.

Third Grade: Summer Davenport, Caleb McCullough, James Stephenson.

Fourth Grade: James Oden, Major Prowell.

Fifth Grade: Graham Wilson, Katie Green Kyilen Sellers.