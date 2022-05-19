Republican Party announces new hours of operation at downtown Salisbury headquarters
Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 19, 2022
SALISBURY — The Rowan Republican Party will alter the hours of operation at its headquarters at 100 W. Innes St., Suite 103 as it transitions its focus to the November general election.
As of May 18, the headquarters will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
In a press release, the party said it looks “forward to assisting Republican and unaffiliated voters.