Republican Party announces new hours of operation at downtown Salisbury headquarters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — Rowan County Republicans on Friday gathered at 100 West Innes St., Suite 103, to celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters building, which will serve as a central meeting place in the 2022 election season.

SALISBURY — The Rowan Republican Party will alter the hours of operation at its headquarters at 100 W. Innes St., Suite 103 as it transitions its focus to the November general election.

As of May 18, the headquarters will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

In a press release, the party said it looks “forward to assisting Republican and unaffiliated voters.

