Man arrested following lengthy police chase through Salisbury

SALISBURY — A Virginia man was taken into custody in Salisbury on Wednesday following a police chase along a major road in the city and through several intersections.

Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald, 32, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the arrest.

The Rowan County Sheriffs Office reported that a light blue Hyundai Elantra was initially noticed at around 3:00 p.m. by a deputy after driving off of the road at Highway 70 and Highway 801. The deputy began pursuit of the vehicle at this point and the driver repeatedly ran off the road after turning towards the Woodleaf area.

During the ensuing chase, the driver maintained speeds of around 50 mph and another deputy joined in the pursuit as the suspect made a turn onto Jake Alexander Boulevard.

As the chase continued, portions of the road were shutdown for the safety of other drivers and additional law enforcement officers arrived to assist.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was able to put out stop sticks on the road which punctured both driver side tires, after which Fitzgerald struck several other vehicles, including a law enforcement vehicle.

Although Fitzgerald continued attempting to flee, a Rowan County deputy was able to employ a pit maneuver to further disable the vehicle shortly before reaching the intersection with S. Main Street. The technique caused the driver to spin around and hit a Salisbury Police SUV before coming to a stop beside a car dealership, at which point he was placed under arrest.

Officials report that a baggy was collected from an intersection that had apparently been tossed from the vehicle during the chase. Upon pulling Fitzgerald over, authorities also found a black set of scales with white residue by the passenger seat.

Fitzgerald received a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.