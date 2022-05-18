Blotter: May 18

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An assortment of RING security cameras were stolen from the exterior of a home in the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $425.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Dalton Lee Driggers, 23, was charged with felony breaking and entering a vehicle after being served a warrant from Lillington on Tuesday.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle belonging to J-MAK Logistics, Inc. on Monday. The vehicle had broken down in the parking lot of Liberty United Methodist Church in the 3900 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill and was taken to a mechanic for repairs. The mechanic parked the car between the church and Morgan Elementary School before notifying the worker that it was ready to be picked up. When the worker arrived, the vehicle was much louder than usual and upon closer inspection, the catalytic converter was missing from under it. The total estimated loss was $800.