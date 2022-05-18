Adkins wins Superior Court judge primary

SALISBURY — Attorney Michael Adkins defeated current Rowan County Superior Court Judge Tim Gould in the Republican primary on Tuesday night and is expected to assume the title due to a lack of opposition in November’s general election.

Adkins claimed 8,377 votes, 59.36%, compared to Gould’s 5,736 votes, 40.64%. Results are unofficial until the Rowan County Board of Elections finishes canvasing on May 26.

“We’ve had really good (Superior Court) judges and I just want to follow in those footsteps,” Adkins said.

Adkins attributed the victory to his campaign team.

“Right now, I’m just in that spot where I’m thankful for everybody for what they did,” Adkins said. “When people go out and stand in the hot sun to ask strangers to vote for you, that’s pretty humbling that they’re willing to do that.”

Adkins, who has been practicing law for more than 30 years and has been practicing in Salisbury since the early 1990s, said he wants to set the tone for behavior in the courthouse.

“I want to show an attitude of professionalism and civility in the courthouse,” Adkins said. “I think everybody in the courthouse should be treated with respect and that’s one of the things we’re going to emphasize.”

Not only happy for his victory, Adkins said he was glad that current Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook prevailed in her race against challenger Paxton Butler.

“I know how (Cook) works and I can work with (Cook) to try to get our criminal calendars in good shape and I’m looking forward to doing that,” Adkins said.

Excited for the campaign to be over, Adkins said he was pleased with how he and Gould competed against each other.

“I’m glad our campaign was civil and we were always good with each other,” Adkins said. “I think we tried to model how people ought to get along with they’re campaign against each other. I was always happy about that. I would’ve been happy about that no matter how it turned out.”

Gould has only been in the position since June when he was appointed to fill the remaining term of Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner, who retired in May. Gould could not be reached Tuesday night.

Results:

Michael Adkins: 8,377, 59.36%

Tim Gould: 5,736, 40.64%