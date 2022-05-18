2022 Rowan County Legion baseball schedule

May 21 Eastern Randolph  5 p.m. doubleheader

May 23 Greensboro, 7 p.m.

May 26 Kannapolis, 7 p.m., non-league

May 27 at Kannapolis, 7 p.m, non-league

May 28 Randolph, 7 p.m.

May 29 Hickory, 7 p.m.

May 30 Cherryville, 7 p.m.

June 1 at Mocksville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 3 at Randolph, 7 p.m.

June 4 Randolph, 7 p.m.

June 5 Mocksville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 7 Davidson, 7 p.m.

June 8 at Mooresville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 10 at Cherryville, 6:30 p.m.

June 11 Kinston (at Shelby), 2 p.m.

June 11 Cleveland County (at Shelby), 7 p.m.

June 12 TBD (at Shelby), TBA

June 12 TBD, 4 p.m.

June 14 Mooresville, 7 p.m., non-league

June 15 Caldwell, 7 p.m.

June 17 Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

June 18 at Stanly (Pfeiffer), 7 p.m.

June 19 Concord, 7 p.m.

June 20 at Randolph, 7 p.m.

June 21 at Davidson, 7 p.m.

June 22 at Mocksville, 7 p.m.

June 23 at Concord, 7 p.m.

June 24 Morgantown, WV, 7 p.m.

June 25 Davidson, 7 p.m., non-league

June 25, St. Mary’s, Md., 7 p.m.

June 26 Cleveland County, 1:30 p.m.

June 28 Mocksville, 7 p.m.

June 29 at Mooresville, 7 p.m.

June 30 Mooresville, 7 p.m.

July 2 Greensboro, 7 p.m.

July 3 at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

July 5 Stanly, 7 p.m.

July 8 Playoffs

 

 

