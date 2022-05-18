2022 Rowan County Legion baseball schedule
Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022
May 21 Eastern Randolph 5 p.m. doubleheader
May 23 Greensboro, 7 p.m.
May 26 Kannapolis, 7 p.m., non-league
May 27 at Kannapolis, 7 p.m, non-league
May 28 Randolph, 7 p.m.
May 29 Hickory, 7 p.m.
May 30 Cherryville, 7 p.m.
June 1 at Mocksville, 7 p.m., non-league
June 3 at Randolph, 7 p.m.
June 4 Randolph, 7 p.m.
June 5 Mocksville, 7 p.m., non-league
June 7 Davidson, 7 p.m.
June 8 at Mooresville, 7 p.m., non-league
June 10 at Cherryville, 6:30 p.m.
June 11 Kinston (at Shelby), 2 p.m.
June 11 Cleveland County (at Shelby), 7 p.m.
June 12 TBD (at Shelby), TBA
June 12 TBD, 4 p.m.
June 14 Mooresville, 7 p.m., non-league
June 15 Caldwell, 7 p.m.
June 17 Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
June 18 at Stanly (Pfeiffer), 7 p.m.
June 19 Concord, 7 p.m.
June 20 at Randolph, 7 p.m.
June 21 at Davidson, 7 p.m.
June 22 at Mocksville, 7 p.m.
June 23 at Concord, 7 p.m.
June 24 Morgantown, WV, 7 p.m.
June 25 Davidson, 7 p.m., non-league
June 25, St. Mary’s, Md., 7 p.m.
June 26 Cleveland County, 1:30 p.m.
June 28 Mocksville, 7 p.m.
June 29 at Mooresville, 7 p.m.
June 30 Mooresville, 7 p.m.
July 2 Greensboro, 7 p.m.
July 3 at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
July 5 Stanly, 7 p.m.
July 8 Playoffs