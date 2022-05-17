Rowan County 2022 primary results will start coming in shortly

With polls closing at 7:30 p.m., Rowan County voters are making their picks today in a primary election in which six local races will be decided due to a lack of Democrats running.

District attorney, Superior Court judge, two District Court judge seats, N.C. House District 83 and clerk of Superior Court and will all be determined. The candidate field for Rowan County Sheriff and Board of Commissioners will be narrowed down for the general election on Nov. 8.

Results for local competitive races will be updated as they come in:

Sheriff

Republican:

• Mike Caskey

• Tommie Cato

• Travis Allen

• Greg Hannold

• Brad Potts

• Jack Eller

Democrat:

• Carlton Killian

• Simon Brown

District Attorney

• Brandy Cook

• Paxton Butler

Board of Commissioners (vote for 3)

Republican:

• Greg Edds

• Jim Greene

• Judy Klusman

• Angie Spillman

• Michael Julian

*Democrats running for Board of Commissioners, Alisha Byrd-Clark and Sam Post, will both advance to the general election.

Superior Court Judge

• Tim Gould

• Michael Adkins

District Court Judge Seat No. 1

• Kevin Eddinger

• Chris Sease

District Court Judge Seat No. 3

• Lauren Hoben

• Cynthia Dry

Clerk of Superior Court

• Todd Wyrick

• Rebecca Saleeby

N.C. House District 83 (a newly drawn district to include part of Rowan County in 2022)

• Grayson Haff

• Brad Jenkins

• Kevin Crutchfield

Results for U.S. Senate:

Republican:

Democrat: