Polls open across Rowan County for primary

SALISBURY — Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning across Rowan County for voting in the primary.

The selected nominees will move on to the general election on Nov. 8. This includes U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney and county offices. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballot.

Early in-person voting ended at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and a total of 7,930 votes had been received, representing 8.22% of eligible voters in Rowan County.

It is not required to show photo ID. Mailed ballots must be taken to the Rowan County Board of Elections at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Ste. D10 in Salisbury and sealed inside the completed envelope in front of a witness at the facility by 5 p.m. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county by Friday.

Polls will be remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters in need of assistance at the polls can request assistance or utilize the curbside voting option. Information for voters with disabilities can be found at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/help-voters-disabilities

Voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballet of the according candidates. Unaffiliated voters may chose a ballot of any part in the primary.

Voting precinct locations and sample ballots can be found at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/