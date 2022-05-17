Letter to te editor: May 17

Wyrick for clerk

Todd Wyrick is running for the office of clerk of court. I have known Magistrate Wyrick since 2000 in both a law enforcement and civil setting.

As a property manager, I have been in his courtroom every month for over two decades. I have always found Wyrick to be extremely knowledgeable, professional and courteous to both plaintiffs and defendants. He is a very competent decision-maker and controls his courtroom well. I am totally confident that he will utilize his experience, knowledge and leadership to make our clerk of court office the best in North Carolina. He certainly will be missed in Small Claims Court but the employees of the Clerk’s Office and the Citizens of Rowan County will definitely have the most qualified person leading the clerk of court office. Todd Wyrick is extensively trained, vastly experienced and a genuine good person.

— Dennis Andrade

Kannapolis